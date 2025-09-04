Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Post box topper campaign raises awareness of dementia

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
4th September 2025

The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society’s September post box topper awareness campaign is proving popular with residents and tourists, many of whom have been taking photographs and sharing them on social media.

Now in its third year, the campaign has brought together Gibraltar’s crocheters and knitters to create purple-themed designs for post boxes around the Rock.

Chronicle photographer, Johnny Bugeja, visited the locations to capture the full set of toppers.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Sir Keir Starmer and Pedro Sanchez to boost UK/Spain trade cooperation in London meeting

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sanchez praises Starmer for leadership on Gib deal as UK and Spain relaunch ‘old friendship’

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

Local News

Unite postpones strike and will ballot members after agreement with Govt 

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Enforcement action taken to recover outstanding tax arrears

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

Local News

Chief Minister welcomes UCLA Jewish students to Gibraltar

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Historical musings Honours by foreign sovereigns

4th September 2025

Features
Walks Through History’s Siege Tunnel Tour a success with children and parents alike

3rd September 2025

Features
Three days of philately in Gibraltar: Morocco day

3rd September 2025

Features
St John Ambulance inspires future paramedics

2nd September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025