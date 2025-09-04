Post box topper campaign raises awareness of dementia
The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society’s September post box topper awareness campaign is proving popular with residents and tourists, many of whom have been taking photographs and sharing them on social media.
Now in its third year, the campaign has brought together Gibraltar’s crocheters and knitters to create purple-themed designs for post boxes around the Rock.
Chronicle photographer, Johnny Bugeja, visited the locations to capture the full set of toppers.