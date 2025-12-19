Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Pragmatic Play donates £5,000 to pancreatic cancer awareness project

By Chronicle Staff
19th December 2025

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar has received a £5,000 donation from Gibraltar-based gaming brand Pragmatic Play as part of a new corporate social responsibility partnership to support earlier diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the Rock.

The contribution will fund the development of a Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Toolkit for the GHA's Primary Care service in Gibraltar.

The toolkit is being designed and developed by the NHS Sussex and Surrey Cancer Alliance specifically for Gibraltar's Primary Care system, in collaboration with the GHA's clinical informatics team and guided by clinicians from both the GHA and NHS SSCA.

The concept for the toolkit was first explored by the charity during an earlier visit to Gibraltar by NHS SSCA in May this year.

Founder of the charity, Louis Baldachino, said: “The toolkit is an important tool that will greatly assist GPs in the early detection of pancreatic cancer.”

“Pancreatic cancer takes nearly ten lives from our community each year, and the charity is determined to improve the current average survival rate in Gibraltar of only 10 months.”

“Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar extends its sincere thanks to Pragmatic Play for this important contribution, which will help the charity continue its mission to raise awareness, improve early diagnosis, and increase survival rates in Gibraltar.”

Julian Jarvis, co-founder and CEO of Pragmatic Play, said: “We are very proud to support and contribute to this fantastic cause.”

“This toolkit is an invaluable piece of kit that will make a real difference to the wellbeing and lives of people in Gibraltar.”

