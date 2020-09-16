Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Sep, 2020

Preseason rugby coming up this month

By Stephen Ignacio
16th September 2020

Sovereign Insurance Scorpions have today revealed that rugby could make a return before the end of the month.
In an announcement on their social media pages the club has said that on September 26 they have planned to play “a pre-season match against the Ibex Buccaneers Rugby Club - Gibraltar. The match will be played under modified laws to allow for a return to play under the ‘Ready4Rugby’ initiative.”
Already teams have been training at the Europa Sports Complex main pitches throughout most of the summer following social distancing guidelines. Rugby, like all other contact sports have had to follow strict guidelines on the numbers training and the amount of contact, following on the guidance from Public Health Gibraltar.
The association has been seeking to resume competitive activity in October, the pre-season friendly opening the doors towards such a possibility if all goes well.

