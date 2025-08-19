Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Aug, 2025

Pretty Sailing and HMS Ark Royal win Cardboard boat race

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
19th August 2025

Ocean Village Marina hosted its annual cardboard boat race, which challenges teams to build and race boats made entirely of cardboard and tape, attracting large crowds of spectators and dozens of competitors in both junior and adult categories.

This year’s race saw 24 entries in the adult category and five in the junior category, and teams competed for prizes awarded for best fancy dress and best boat design alongside race placings.

In the adult races, Pretty Sailing took first place, followed by Royal Navy Gib Squadron in second and Ballys in third. JP Haulage won the Best Fancy Dress prize, while Cancer Relief Centre was recognised for Best Boat Design.

In the junior races, HMS Ark Royal claimed first place, with Titanic second and Sports Boat third. Air Cadets were awarded Best Fancy Dress, and Titanic also won Best Boat Design.

The Overall Titanic Award, traditionally given to the most spectacular sinking, went to Sink Floyd.
The charity event, raises funds for Cancer Relief Center and the GBC Open Day.

