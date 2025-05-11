Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Prizes awarded in Dora Montegriffo art competition

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2025

Winners of the Dora Montegriffo art competition were recently awarded with their prizes.

This is the third installment of the annual painting competition marks a legacy left by Dora Montegriffo, a Gibraltarian who dedicated her life to teaching and had a deep love of art.

The competition is open to middle school pupils and organised by the representative of Mrs Montegriffo’s estate.

The winners won £100 cash and £75 vouchers, with Runners up winning £50 cash and £50 vouchers and highly commended receiving a £40 prize.

PRIZES

Year 3
Winner: Naomi Dalmedo (Bishop Fitzgerald)
Runner-Up: Mariyah Sheriff (Bishop Fitzgerald)
Highly Commended: Esther Sudry (HPS)

Year 4
Winner: Leo Bagu (St Joseph’s)
Runner-Up: Lauren Slater (Bishop Fitzgerald)
Highly Commended: Taliah Sciortino (St Joseph’s)

Year 5
Winner: Isabel Moreno Rodriguez (Loreto)
Runner-Up: Lottie Azopardi (St Joseph’s)
Highly Commended: Yahli Uman (St Joseph’s)

Year 6
Winner: Emma Leigh Taylor Perez (St Joseph’s)
Runner-Up: Madison Turner (St Joseph’s)

