Pro Basketball League coming this summer
Gibraltar basketball fans are expected to be treated to a Pro Basketball League competition this summer with Damex.io announcing the launch this week. The ProLeague, which will have prize money, will be taking place as from 7th to 24th July 2022 at the Tercentenary Sports Hall. Spokesperson Miguel Ortega, known himself for his presence in...
