Thu 29th Aug, 2024

Promotion at GFRS

By Chronicle Staff
29th August 2024

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service have announced the promotion of Sub Officer Karl Sciortino to the rank of Station Officer.

Having been a member of the GFRS since 2007, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to the Service, taking on leadership roles in key areas such as First Responder Emergency Care and Road Traffic Collision.

His expertise and dedication have been instrumental in enhancing the effectiveness of these core disciplines.

Recently he transitioned to the newly established Training, Development, and Logistical Support (TDLS) Department, and following a period of Temporary Promotion, was formally promoted to the rank of Station Officer.

“This promotion is a testament to his hard work, leadership, and dedication to the GFRS. Stepping into this crucial role has not been without its challenges,” the GFRS said in a statement.

“However, Station Officer Sciortino has excelled in his new responsibilities, significantly influencing the training culture and philosophy within the GFRS.”

“His efforts have ensured a smooth transition for the Organisation as we evolve into a modern and efficient Fire Service.”

Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez said: “We congratulate Station Officer Sciortino on his achievement and wish him every success as a vital member of the GFRS within the TDLS Department.”

“This now becomes our focal point for Performance Management and general organisational development.”

The Minister for the GFRS, Leslie Bruzon, said: “Congratulations to Station Officer Karl Sciortino on his well-deserved promotion.”

“His dedication and leadership have been invaluable to the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service. We look forward to his continued contributions as he steps into this important role.”

