Protection against influenza
By the GHA Public Health Department This year, in order to protect the most vulnerable in our community, the influenza (flu) vaccine is being offered to all children aged two, three or four (on or before August 31, 2019). Influenza can be serious and in some cases fatal; particularly for grandparents or members of the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here