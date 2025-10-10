Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

PUTTING NAMES TO FACES

By Guest Contributor
10th October 2025

The photos reference numbers for this week are Jamaica Ref. J.19, London Ref. L.19, and Northern Ireland Ref.N.I.19. If you recognise any of the evacuees in the photos with question marks, please contact Joe Gingell by email to: - joegingell@gibtelecom.net, quoting the reference number of the photos and the corresponding number allocated to the evacuee(s) that you have identified with a question mark.

Readers are also asked to please share the photos with families and friends who might be able to help in providing the missing names of our loved ones.

The photos can also be accessed in the Facebook groups, Speak Freely, Gibraltar Evacuation WW2 and Gibraltar Old Photos 3.

