PUTTING NAMES TO FACES

The photos reference numbers for this week are Jamaica Ref. J.19, London Ref. L.19, and Northern Ireland Ref.N.I.19. If you recognise any of the evacuees in the photos with question marks, please contact Joe Gingell by email to: - joegingell@gibtelecom.net, quoting the reference number of the photos and the corresponding number allocated to the evacuee(s) that you have identified with a question mark.

Readers are also asked to please share the photos with families and friends who might be able to help in providing the missing names of our loved ones.

The photos can also be accessed in the Facebook groups, Speak Freely, Gibraltar Evacuation WW2 and Gibraltar Old Photos 3.