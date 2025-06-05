Putting names to faces

Joe Gingell, who has been collecting evacuation memorabilia for many years, is working on a virtual evacuation data bank for posterity.

One of the main tasks for his data bank is the gathering of the names of the evacuees in his collection of photos.

During the next few months, the Gibraltar Chronicle will be publishing photos of evacuees with the aim of assisting in putting as many names as possible to the evacuees in photos.

Readers are asked to have a close look at the photos and if they can identify any of their loved ones in the photos to please contact Joe Gingell by email:joegingell@gibtelecom.net. quoting the reference number of the photos and the number with the name of the identified evacuee that appears in the photo with a question marks.

Ref J.1 on an outing in Jamaica

1 ? 2.Menchi Cano 3.? 4.Laura Cano 5.? 6.? 7.Angela Cano

Ref N.I Evacuees at Camp No 5 Tawnybrack.

1 Luis Carruana, 2? 3? 4? 5.Angel Massetti 6. Mr Guerrero, holding his son Andrew Guerrero (20) 7? 8? 9? 10? 11? 12? 13? 14? 15? 16? 17? 18.Johnny Sayers 19? 20? 21. Iris Sayers 22? 23? 24? 25? 26? 27?

28. Jeffrey Ferrar 29? 30.Aida Massetti 31? 32? 33.Elizabeth Pinna (nee Bruzon), 34. Mariano Bruzon 35? 36? 37? 38.Lolo Camezuli 39? 40? 41? 42? 43? 44?

Ref M.1 Evacuees in an outing in Madeira

1.Chipulina 2.? 3.? 4.? 5.? 6.? 7.? 8.? 9.? 10.? 11.E. Romero 11.? 12.?13.? 14.?15.?16.? 17.?

Ref L.1 Dr Barnardo’s Netball Team

1? 2? 3? 4? 5? 6? 7? 8.Olga Cornelio 9. Maribel Cornelio 10.?

