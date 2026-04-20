Queen Elizabeth II stamp collection marks centenary of her birth

The Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau has released a new stamp collection to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II.

The collection comprises six stamps and a special £10 high-value stamp, each reflecting moments from the life and reign of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The six main stamps follow Queen Elizabeth II’s life in chronological order, beginning with a 30p stamp showing her as a one-year-old in 1927.

The series continues through key moments including her coronation in 1953, which features on the £1 stamp, and a photograph from a public appearance in recent years on the £4 stamp.

The £10 stamp shows Queen Elizabeth II on horseback during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 1951, when she represented the Royal Family in place of her father, George VI, who was unable to attend because of ill health.

The collection was designed by local graphic artist Stephen Perera, a long-time collaborator of the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau.

The bureau has also released its Europa 2026 collection, which marks the 70th anniversary of the Europa stamp series, an annual collaboration across Europe celebrating the continent’s cultural and historical diversity.

Both collections are available online at www.gibraltar-stamps.com and at the Philatelic Shop at 104 Main Street.