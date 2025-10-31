RAF Gibraltar wins Silver Fleet Trophy at 2025 RAF sailing championships

RAF Gibraltar sailors Flight Lieutenant Owen Sparks and Sergeant Arron Gaskin have returned to Gibraltar with the Silver Fleet Trophy after competing in the 2025 RAF “Brady” Sailing Championships at Rutland Water in the UK earlier this month.

Representing the United Services Sailing Club at Four Corners, the pair raced in the double-handed RS2000 class against 12 other RAF teams across eight races held over two days.

Day one of the competition began in light wind conditions, which proved challenging for the Gibraltar crew, who are more accustomed to the stronger Levante winds of the Strait. Despite the lighter breeze, they placed 7th, 8th, 8th and 5th in the day’s four races, finishing in 7th position overall and leading the Silver Fleet going into the second day.

Stronger winds of 15–20 knots on day two played to their strengths. The pair placed 3rd and 4th in the morning races before securing a 6th place finish in the first race after lunch. In the final race, they were on course for another strong result before a capsize during a gybe saw them fall behind.

Despite the setback, RAF Gibraltar finished 6th overall and secured the 2025 Silver Fleet Trophy.

The team has now returned to Gibraltar and resumed training for the 2026 season.