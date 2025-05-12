Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th May, 2025

Raffle fundraiser a success for Youth Symposium group’s team-building initiative

By Chronicle Staff
12th May 2025

The Youth Service is pleased to announce the success of its recent raffle fundraiser, held on Saturday, in support of the Youth Symposium Group.

The event not only raised valuable funds but also provided young people with an opportunity to strengthen teamwork, take responsibility, and demonstrate community spirit.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support an upcoming team-building trip to Tangier, Morocco, which will include a visit to the Cheshire Home. The event successfully combined fundraising with fostering collaboration and civic engagement among the youth participants.

The Youth Service extends special thanks to Eroski, Morrisons, local businesses, Youth Service staff, and families for their generous donations of gift vouchers and prizes, which played a vital role in the event’s success. They also thank all Youth Symposium participants and their families for their enthusiastic involvement.

The Minister responsible for the Youth Service, Christian Santos, said:“I commend the youth team for their outstanding efforts in organising a successful fundraiser in support of the upcoming Youth Symposium.”

“Their dedication and teamwork are a testament to the strength of our young leaders. I also extend sincere thanks to our local sponsors whose generous contributions helped make this initiative possible.”

“Together, we’re building a stronger, more engaged youth community.”

