RBS International to expand support for Gibraltar charities in 2026

RBS International plans to step up its support for charities in Gibraltar in 2026, building on a programme of funding, mentoring and employee volunteering that backed eight local organisations last year.

The bank’s Community Involvement Strategy focuses on three areas: supporting vulnerable children and young people, helping victims of abuse including financial abuse, and assisting people affected by poverty across Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey.

In 2025, RBS International donated funds to 50 charities across its jurisdictions, including eight in Gibraltar, among them Special Olympics Gibraltar and PossAbilities, Gibraltar’s neurodiverse support facility.

The bank also appointed 15 volunteer mentors to partner organisations and contributed 8,610 employee volunteering hours to community projects, including food banks, woodland conservation and homelessness initiatives.

Jane Howard, CEO of RBS International, said: “Our communities continue to face immense pressure from rising living costs, and charities delivering essential services are feeling the strain.”

“Last year, we saw firsthand the difference our support can make for the most vulnerable groups across our jurisdictions. We’re now strengthening our commitment for 2026, providing the time, expertise and resources charities need to support the people who rely on them most. I look forward to building on the impact we achieved together last year.”

The bank highlighted its backing for Special Olympics Gibraltar as one example of its approach, saying the partnership is aimed at enhancing opportunities for athletes, their families and the wider community through sport, inclusion and education.

With RBS International’s support, Special Olympics Gibraltar has been able to provide iPads for Athlete Leaders to access modern, accessible training, deliver a professionally curated 40th anniversary exhibition now on permanent display at the Special Olympics Sports Complex, and run Unified Schools training for PE teachers across Gibraltar to promote inclusive sporting practice in education.

Annie M Risso, CEO and national director of Special Olympics Gibraltar, said: “Thanks to this generous donation, Special Olympics Gibraltar has been able to meet goals which seemed a little out of our reach.”

“We ended the year grateful to RBS International for their initiative and the sponsorship has been put to good use.”