Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

RBT semi-finals fixtures decided for Wednesday

By Stephen Ignacio
28th January 2020

Monday evening saw the final two quarter final matches in the Richie Buchanan Trophy with the two last semi-finalists decided. Both Valmar Soho and and Bavaria Blue Stars will be joining Gibyellow and Lincoln Bayside in the semi finals which will be held this Wednesday. In the first quarter final Valmar Soho first team met...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt files DPC application for beautification of Governor's Parade

Mon 27th Jan, 2020

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

Public debate explores 5G plans and concerns

Mon 27th Jan, 2020

Local News

GFSC chief executive promises business-friendly approach, but no soft touch

Mon 27th Jan, 2020

Local News

GHA Medical Director files for judicial review of bullying case decision

Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Nine new referees pass beginners course

28th January 2020

Sports
Gibraltar futsal arrive in Bosnia & Herzegovina ahead of their UEFA Futsal Euro Qualifiers which begin tomorrow.

28th January 2020

Sports
Gibraltar Cricket to enter World Cup qualifiers

28th January 2020

Sports
As Lathbury works continue MOUs are revised

28th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020