Re-enactment of 1880 Victoria Cross ceremony for Anglo-Zulu War hero

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

A recreation of the Victoria Cross Award for Private John Williams took place on Saturday morning on Grand Parade.

The Gibraltar Re-enactment Association and the Gibraltar Band and Drums Association were joined by individuals from a UK-based group who focus on and don outfits from the Victorian era.

Private Williams from the 2nd Battalion, 24th Regiment of Foot (later The South Wales Borderers) was presented with his Victoria Cross in Gibraltar by Major-General Anderson, the then Governor of Gibraltar in 1880. He was awarded the medal at the age of 21 for his part in the Anglo-Zulu War.