Sat 1st Nov, 2025

Ready, Steady... 2025/26 season starts

By Stephen Ignacio
1st November 2025

This weekend marks the start of the Road Runners League season
The GIBFIBRE Road Runners League 2025/26 – Race 1 of 7 will cover a distance of approximately 4km, providing a short warm-up for runners as they begin the new season’s competition for the title.
The race takes place this Sunday, November 2, starting at 10:00 a.m., with runners expected to gather at Campion Park.
The GAAA has asked participants to complete their warm-up before arriving and to be at the venue at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.
Organisers have also reminded participants that this is a road race, and as with all such events, care must be taken with road traffic and pedestrians. Marshals will be positioned at intervals along the route to ensure safety.
The race will start at Line Wall Road, opposite City Hall, heading south towards Lovers Lane, passing Trafalgar Interchange, and continuing onto Rosia Road. Runners will then turn around by Cumberland Road before heading back north along Rosia Road towards Ragged Staff, through Queensway, and finishing at Midtown Park.

