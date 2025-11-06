Reasonable adjustments announced for Christmas Festival of Lights 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, in collaboration with the Supported Needs and Disability Office for the Ministry of Equality, has announced a series of reasonable adjustments for persons with supported needs and disabilities at this year’s Christmas Festival of Lights.

The event will take place on Friday November 21 and will feature two identical performances, scheduled from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and 8.30pm to 9.30pm. Each show will include music and a 360-degree light experience in Casemates Square, lasting no more than 60 minutes.

Accessible viewing platform and BSL interpretation

A designated accessible viewing platform will be available at Casemates Square for wheelchair users and British Sign Language (BSL) users. A BSL interpreter will be present on the platform.

Access to the platform will be limited to the wheelchair or BSL user and their carer(s). Due to limited capacity, reservations are required. Individuals should email the Supported Needs and Disability Office at sndo.events@gibraltar.gov.gi, providing the names of the user and accompanying carer(s).

Entry to the platform on the day will be via Watergate Gate, located near the Public Market and Pizzeria Plaza. Stewards will check names against the reservation list. Attendees must bring their Disability Information Card.

Alternative access for Disability Information Card holders

Persons with other disabilities who hold a Disability Information Card may also bypass the main queue and enter via the same designated entrance. They must present their card to stewards to gain access.

Access will be limited to the cardholder and their carer. For children, the child, their parents or guardians, and siblings will be allowed entry. All cardholders should arrive at least 30 minutes before the show starts to ensure entry. If the square is at full capacity, late arrivals may need to wait for the second performance.

For more information about Disability Information Cards, contact the Supported Needs and Disability Office at sndo@gibraltar.gov.gi or visit disability.gov.gi.

Sensory considerations

The show will feature theatrical smoke, fog effects, pyrotechnics, fireworks, strobe lighting, lasers, fire, and loud sounds. Persons with mental health or sensory issues are advised to consider this in advance. Ear plugs will be available from stewards, though attendees are encouraged to bring their own.

Although no safe space can be provided on-site, the first performance will be broadcast live by GBC to enable those unable to attend in person to enjoy the show from home.

Additional information

Due to the nature of the 360-degree experience, no seating will be available within Casemates Square. The show is approximately one hour long, and attendees should take this into consideration if unable to stand for extended periods.

Toilets will be available at Casemates Galleries.

Gibraltar Cultural Services encourages the community to join in the celebration and enjoy a festive evening of light, music and togetherness.