Recommendations for Mayor’s Awards
The Mayor of Gibraltar, John Goncalves, is asking the public to nominate people they believe are deserving of a Mayor’s Award.
The person does not need to have saved a life or participated in any rescue operation or act of bravery. As since 2012 anyone who has served Gibraltar in exceptional or voluntary service over a prolonged period of time is eligible to be nominated.
Nominations for either an individual or a Charity/Society is done by submitting
a nomination form that is available at http://www.mayor.gi/.
Alternatively, forms may be collected from the City Hall.
These are to be completed and returned to City Hall or may be submitted via email to the following address: mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi