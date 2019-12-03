Recommendations for Mayor’s Awards

The Mayor of Gibraltar, John Goncalves, is asking the public to nominate people they believe are deserving of a Mayor’s Award.

The person does not need to have saved a life or participated in any rescue operation or act of bravery. As since 2012 anyone who has served Gibraltar in exceptional or voluntary service over a prolonged period of time is eligible to be nominated.

Nominations for either an individual or a Charity/Society is done by submitting

a nomination form that is available at http://www.mayor.gi/.

Alternatively, forms may be collected from the City Hall.

These are to be completed and returned to City Hall or may be submitted via email to the following address: mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi