Tue 3rd Dec, 2019

Recommendations for Mayor’s Awards

By Chronicle Staff
3rd December 2019

The Mayor of Gibraltar, John Goncalves, is asking the public to nominate people they believe are deserving of a Mayor’s Award.

The person does not need to have saved a life or participated in any rescue operation or act of bravery. As since 2012 anyone who has served Gibraltar in exceptional or voluntary service over a prolonged period of time is eligible to be nominated.

Nominations for either an individual or a Charity/Society is done by submitting
a nomination form that is available at http://www.mayor.gi/.

Alternatively, forms may be collected from the City Hall.

These are to be completed and returned to City Hall or may be submitted via email to the following address: mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi

