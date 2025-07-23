Red Star forced to target De Barr as they were pushed by Lincoln Red Imps

Lincoln Red Imps vs Crvena Zvezda

Champions League Second Qualifying Round – First Leg

Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Lincoln Red Imps’ home leg of the second round of the UEFA Champions League was played behind closed doors — officially limited to club members, family members, and VIPs. Ticket sales were restricted, in accordance with an agreement between the club and UEFA, after the match was deemed “high risk.”

In complying with UEFA’s criteria, Lincoln opted to close ticket sales, thus avoiding the logistical and financial burden of relocating the match — most likely to Faro, Portugal. Despite the restrictions, the Europa Sports Complex was near full capacity, with Lincoln’s strong membership base, youth teams, family guests, and the visiting side’s entourage of VIPs, technical staff, and club members filling the stands.

Though technically a closed-door event, the match had a vibrant, high-energy atmosphere. For Lincoln, not selling tickets became a blessing in disguise, allowing them to maintain the game in Gibraltar and provide a “family club” feel to the crowd. On the visiting side, Red Star Belgrade fans brought their trademark chants, though without the flares or incidents often associated with the Serbian club.

Regardless of the result, Lincoln’s participation at this level already marked a successful summer campaign in European football — and any result on the pitch would be an added bonus. A strong performance in the previous round against Víkingur had raised expectations.

Match Report

A 6:00 PM kickoff under the scorching sun made for a hot start. Red Star immediately pressed forward, winning their first corner within the opening minute. But Lincoln’s disciplined defense, anchored by newcomer Rutjens alongside Lope, held firm and forced an early offside.

Within five minutes, De Barr was already dazzling with his signature dribbling, drawing early fouls and putting the visitors on alert. He was tripped deliberately and later had his shirt pulled — prompting fans to demand bookings as four fouls were committed against him in the opening ten minutes.

Lincoln were first to threaten goal, Britto testing the Red Star keeper from a free kick. Moments later, Tjay broke away on a counter following a failed Red Star corner, only to be brought down cynically — earning the visitors a yellow card. More cards followed, including one to Krunić for elbowing Villacanas in the head, as tensions rose.

Lincoln’s growing confidence frustrated Red Star. Santana made an excellent reaction save to deny a header from close range, and again stopped a one-on-one effort minutes later. At the other end, Kike nearly got on the end of a long ball, but the Red Star keeper gathered it at the edge of the box.

On 23 minutes, Kike was fouled just outside the box. Nano’s resulting free kick whizzed just over the bar. Lincoln continued to trouble the visitors’ defense, but on 25 minutes, Red Star broke through. A precise through ball split Lincoln’s center backs, allowing Bruno Duarte to finish into the top corner. VAR checked for offside, but the goal stood.

As the half progressed, the intensity began to wear on Lincoln. Despite the heat, the referee didn’t call for a water break — surprising many, given the physical toll.

Then came a turning point. In the 40th minute, Red Star’s Seol received a straight red card for violently kicking De Barr while on the ground. De Barr, clearly targeted throughout, earned another yellow for the visitors moments later after being fouled at the byline.

Lincoln piled on the pressure, Lope heading just over the bar from the resulting free kick. But Red Star held their 1-0 lead into the break, even as concerns grew over De Barr’s fitness due to repeated heavy challenges.

Second Half

Lincoln started strong in the second half, keeping possession and pressing deep into Red Star’s half. A smart sequence between Tjay, Arguez, and Lope nearly unlocked the defense again, but Tjay was taken down yet again, without sanction.

Nano’s free kick hit the wall, and as Lincoln recycled the ball, Lope narrowly missed with a header. On the counter, Red Star reminded everyone of their quality, forcing another fine save from Santana and firing the rebound over the bar.

Lincoln soon earned another corner but failed to capitalise. Despite the limited number of visiting fans, security and police remained active around the ground due to the high-risk nature of the fixture.

Tjay, continuing to suffer fouls, nearly equalised with a clever volley from a back pass, but Matheus collected comfortably. A poor Lincoln backpass gave Red Star a chance, forcing a desperate clearance and conceding a corner, which they defended well.

Tired legs began to show. Tjay, fouled repeatedly, slowed and began to show signs of pain. Lincoln made a substitution, Pozo replacing Britto. In his first touch, Pozo headed just over the bar from a free kick.

Calls for penalties were waved away — once when Nano was brought down, and again when Pozo’s shot struck a defender’s arm. The referee deemed the arm to be in a natural position, angering the crowd.

Benitez came on in the 81st minute, amidst jeers aimed at the referee. As Lincoln pushed hard, soft fouls gifted Red Star relief. Pozo pressured the visitors’ defense into a corner, but again Lincoln failed to convert. A later challenge on Tjay resulted in no corner and was met with more frustration from fans.

Kike made way for Mandi. Another elbow — this time to the face — went unnoticed. Lincoln continued to press, but Red Star packed their box with five defenders.

In the closing minutes, a Red Star counter nearly sealed the game, but good defensive recovery kept Lincoln in it. With just three minutes of added time — deemed insufficient by fans due to the many stoppages — Lincoln threw everyone forward, even the keeper, for a last-ditch corner.

But it was not to be. Red Star held on to their 1-0 lead. At the final whistle, Lincoln Red Imps received a standing ovation. Despite the defeat, their resilience, defensive organisation, and spirited performance against former European champions bodes well for their European campaign ahead.