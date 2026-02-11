Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Feb, 2026

Sports

Referee Exchange with San Marino this past weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
11th February 2026

Gibraltar football saw new faces taking the line and officiating matches this past weekend as the Gibraltar Football League and Futsal continued with their long-standing referee exchange programme with the Federation of San Marino.
The initiative now running for nearly a decade and playing a key role in referee development saw GFL officials Jose Antonio Diaz, Israel Fosela Del Poyo, Mario Morales, and Esteban Cabrera travel to San Marino on Friday and officiate the Pennarossa vs Tre Penne and Fiorentino vs Folgore matches.
The trip was to mark the first exchange experience for Jose Antonio Diaz and Israel Fosela Del Poyo.
In the meantime the GFL saw San Marino officials appointed to two league matches, the St Joseph’s FC vs Lions FC and FC Hound Dogs vs Glacis United FC. Also officiating the Futsal Premier league matches between Bavaria FC vs Lynx FC and Europa FC vs Inter Gibraltar FC.
It was a challenging experience for the San Marino officials who had to officiate matches during the latest storms to hit Gibraltar. Severe rain and strong winds affecting both outdoor matches.
Gibraltar futsal officials Israel Barroso Chacon and Juan Jose Villada will travel to San Marino for their exchange from 22–25 February 2026.

