The Gibraltar FA this week presented the 2023/24 Referee Awards highlighting the contribution made by officials in keeping football alive on the Rock.

Among the winners were grassroots referee Liam Blezard, a young upcoming referee among one of the handful of youngsters now taking up the whistle.

The winners this year were

Liam Blezard - Best Grassroots Referee

Michael Macias - Best Assistant Referee

Denis Perez - Best Senior Referee

Images courtesy Gibraltar FA