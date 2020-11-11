Remembrance Sunday marked in closed event

Remembrance Sunday was this year marked with a closed event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The traditional Remembrance Sunday Parade did not take place and members of the public were not allowed to attend any of the events.

The occasion which saw the Governor Sir David Steele, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi and Mayor John Gonçalves in attendance was marked at the British War Memorial with a wreath laying event.

This followed by an even further reduced wreath laying event at the American War Memorial and there will be no Act of Worship at either event.

Incumbents of the Table of Precedence, representatives of the Essential Services and other Organisations and Associations laid their wreaths and paid their respects at the Cross of Sacrifice at the North Front, at specifically timed slots, in order to comply with social distancing rules.