Republic of Ireland u17 beat UAE in tightly contested match as Northern Ireland put 89 past Switzerland

The Europa Sports Hall was the scene of one of the tightest contested Europe Netball u17 matches as the Republic of Ireland faced the UAE in the Championship division.

The Republic of Ireland had taken a two-point lead as they played through the second quarter, only to see it taken away as the UAE came back to level and take the lead themselves. However, with both sides matching each other point for point, it was not until the final five minutes of the third quarter that the Republic of Ireland pulled away and opened up a gap to go 36-31 ahead as they entered the final minute of the quarter.

After having gone point for point, the United Arab Emirates under 17 lost their way and saw the green and whites of Ireland stretch their lead to 39-32, an important confidence boost for Ireland as they came into the final quarter. It was a tightly contested final quarter as the UAE tried to reduce the deficit, with ten minutes left the score at 42-35 for the Republic of Ireland. The UAE’s attempts matched by the ROI.

The intensity of the match highlighted how the supposed contactless sport netball was meant to be was far from that in reality, especially at the international level, even at this youth category. However, the match was played with an intensity and sportsmanship which had those watching enjoying a fast-paced contest where neither team was giving away much space. The UAE, although not closing the gap, did put on a strong contest. Their final ball failing them in the latter stages which saw the Republic of Ireland take advantage and extend their lead further. The Republic of Ireland walking away with a 51-43 victory.

At the Tercentenary Sports Hall, Switzerland faced a Northern Ireland side which had already shown they were the only contenders for the Challenge division title unless Gibraltar can stop them on Sunday. The superiority of Northern Ireland saw them with a 68-17 scoreline at the end of the third quarter, having come from a 50-14 scoreline at halftime. There was little for Switzerland to do but stop the momentum as best they could. Northern Ireland not easing their pace and heading to the eighty-point mark with half the quarter left to play. Northern Ireland winning by an emphatic 89-25.