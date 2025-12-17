Residential parking temporarily suspended over festive period

The Government of Gibraltar has announced the temporary suspension of all Residential and District Parking Zones from Wednesday December 24, 2025 until Thursday January 1, 2026, inclusive.

Despite the suspension, the public is advised to park responsibly, with obstructing vehicles liable to be fined or towed away.

For more information on the scheme during this period, or to report obstructing vehicles, the public can call the Parking Management Hotline on 56748000.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “Although the District and Residential Parking Zones will be suspended during the Christmas period, I once again encourage the public to consider alternative forms of transport when visiting their loved ones and to always ensure they park their vehicles responsibly without causing any obstructions”.