Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Review The Glittering Canvas: Jewellery in Portraits 1750–1850

By Guest Contributor
5th February 2026

by Claus Olesen, founder member of Arts Society Gibraltar

An illustrated talk for The Arts Society Gibraltar by Claire Phillips, Curator at the V&A, London.

Despite a very wet evening, the illustrated talk by The Arts Society Gibraltar was exceptionally well attended, a testament to the appeal of Claire’s subject and her engaging delivery. The Glittering Canvas: Jewellery in Portraits 1750–1850 explored how jewellery depicted in portraits offers a rich visual record of wealth, sentiment, fashion and social history during a transformative period in Europe.

Claire began by reminding us that portraits were often commissioned for royal or personal legacy, particularly as many original jewels were later melted down or altered. As a result, portraits sometimes provide the only surviving evidence of extraordinary pieces. Jewellery, like architecture, reflected the dominant styles of the age, from Rococo exuberance to Neo-Classical restraint.

Highlights included Queen Charlotte’s magnificent diamond stomacher of 1761—valued at £61,000 at the time—now lost, though some stones were later reused in royal crowns. We also saw portraits of Maria Luisa of Parma, first as a 14-year-old bride adorned with Brazilian diamonds, and later as a matriarch wearing elaborate hair ornaments alongside her daughters. Russian jewellery featured prominently, including bouquet brooches enhanced by coloured foil, some of which survived revolution and are now held in international collections, including the V&A.

Claire illustrated how silver settings enhanced the brilliance of diamonds, how imitation jewellery made from glass and foil widened access to fashion, and how men, too, displayed status through shoe buckles and buttons. Sentimental jewellery—mourning rings, lockets spelling “regard,” and tokens of love—was especially evocative, culminating in Queen Victoria’s orange blossom jewel from Prince Albert.

The lecture beautifully demonstrated the exceptional craftsmanship of the period and how portraits preserve these glittering symbols of personal taste, power and affection long after the jewels themselves have vanished.

Most Read

Local News

Around 12.5% of new cancer cases diagnosed at stage four

Wed 4th Feb, 2026

Local News

Govt monitoring weather as services and schools stay open ‘at present’

Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Local News

Campo on red alert amid flooding fears, no major incidents overnight in Gib

Wed 4th Feb, 2026

Local News

Stormy week ahead as fresh gales and heavy rain forecast 

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Local News

Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Heart Attack vs. Cardiac Arrest: Understanding the Difference Could Save a Life

5th February 2026

Features
Javier Perianes piano recital postponed due to weather

5th February 2026

Features
Tickets on sale for 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2026

4th February 2026

Features
Speakers take stage at Gib Talks PART 2

4th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026