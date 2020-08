The Royal Fleet Auxiliary tanker RFA Tiderace arrived in Gibraltar on Thursday for what the Ministry of Defence said was a routine visit.

The vessel provides logistical support to the Royal Navy all over the world, including refuelling its warships at sea.

RFA Tiderace is the second of a fleet of four 39,000 tonne Tide-class tankers, all of which are now in service.

This is its maiden call to Gibraltar.