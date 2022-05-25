RG Sgts in Hockey Tournament
Two sergeants from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment travelled to the UK to take part in an Infantry hockey tournament last week. Colour Sgt Malcolm Head and Sgt Ivan Massetti joined the Infantry Hockey Team, made up of players are from all branches of the Infantry, for the three day competition at Aldershot Hockey Ground. The...
