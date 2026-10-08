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Thu 8th Oct, 2026

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RGP and Defence Police update cooperation agreement

By Chronicle Staff
8th October 2026

The Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Defence Police have signed an updated agreement setting out how the two forces will support each other operationally when required.

The Commissioner of Police, Owain Richards, and the Chief of Police of the Gibraltar Defence Police, John McVea, signed the Memorandum of Understanding at GDP headquarters on September 8.

The agreement clarifies arrangements for mutual support and reaffirms the forces’ commitment to collaboration, information sharing and assistance in the interests of public safety and security across Gibraltar.

Mr McVea said: “The signing of this MOU brings clarity to how each force can and will mutually support the other.”

“It represents a clear commitment from both policing organisations to work together to ensure a safe Gibraltar.”

Mr Richards welcomed the renewed agreement, highlighting the importance of close cooperation between the two organisations in maintaining public confidence, security and operational effectiveness.

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