Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP 'considering’ circumstances leading to collapse of attempted rape trial 

By Gabriella Ramagge
29th October 2025

The Royal Gibraltar Police is “considering” the circumstances which led to a Supreme Court trial collapsing earlier this week. 

The trial of Police Sergeant Elliot Brooke, 33, who denied charges of sexual assault and attempted rape, was cut short this week when information was brought to court that two jurors had discussed the case outside the jury room with a member of the public. 

The jury had been expected to return a verdict on Tuesday. 

But that morning Chief Justice Anthony Dudley was informed two jurors had been spotted possibly discussing the case in Main Street with a member of the public after the court had adjourned on Monday. 

This member of the public sat through much of the proceedings but was not connected to the matter. 

On Tuesday Chief Justice told the jury he accepted that while the brief discussion could have been “unintentional”, it nonetheless raised “questions over the fairness of the trial”.  

He then discharged the jury and ordered a retrial. 

The prosecution had also raised in court whether this could be considered jury tampering. 

The incident is now being looked into by the RGP to assess whether any offences may have been committed. 

“We can confirm that we are currently considering the circumstances that led to the mistrial in the case of R v Brooke,” an RGP spokesman told the Chronicle 

“It would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.” 

Most Read

Spanish Congress committee approves ‘childish and incomprehensible’ Vox motion rejecting treaty agreement 

Tue 28th Oct, 2025

Local News

Attempted rape trial collapses over concerns jurors discussed case outside court

Tue 28th Oct, 2025

Local News

Residency requirement for scholarship awards increased to 10 years, prompting questions and a review

Fri 24th Oct, 2025

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Local News

Localised power outage after contractor cable strike on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Christmas Fair attractions to return for festive season

29th October 2025

Local News
Two arrested following city-centre burglary

29th October 2025

Local News
'Rocky Pigeon' tests Gib's radiation readiness as MoD renews Z Berth authorisation

29th October 2025

Local News
Commons’ Treasury Committee examines how gaming should be taxed 

28th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025