RGP 'considering’ circumstances leading to collapse of attempted rape trial 

The Royal Gibraltar Police is “considering” the circumstances which led to a Supreme Court trial collapsing earlier this week.

The trial of Police Sergeant Elliot Brooke, 33, who denied charges of sexual assault and attempted rape, was cut short this week when information was brought to court that two jurors had discussed the case outside the jury room with a member of the public.

The jury had been expected to return a verdict on Tuesday.

But that morning Chief Justice Anthony Dudley was informed two jurors had been spotted possibly discussing the case in Main Street with a member of the public after the court had adjourned on Monday.

This member of the public sat through much of the proceedings but was not connected to the matter.

On Tuesday Chief Justice told the jury he accepted that while the brief discussion could have been “unintentional”, it nonetheless raised “questions over the fairness of the trial”.

He then discharged the jury and ordered a retrial.

The prosecution had also raised in court whether this could be considered jury tampering.

The incident is now being looked into by the RGP to assess whether any offences may have been committed.

“We can confirm that we are currently considering the circumstances that led to the mistrial in the case of R v Brooke,” an RGP spokesman told the Chronicle

“It would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.”