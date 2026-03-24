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Tue 24th Mar, 2026

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Local News

RGP economic crime investigators achieve UK accreditation

By Chronicle Staff
24th March 2026

Seven financial investigators from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit have achieved certification as Economic Crime Investigators through the UK Skills for Justice programme after completing a lengthy training and assessment process.

The group, made up of detective constables and civilian financial investigators, completed an intensive two-week course in March 2025 and passed a series of academic examinations before going on to complete a Professional Development Plan.

The plan required them to demonstrate and provide evidence of their ongoing professional learning and development in the field of economic crime investigation.

The Royal Gibraltar Police said the accreditation reflected its commitment to developing personnel to the highest professional standards and strengthening capability, resilience and expertise in tackling economic and complex financial crime.

The milestone also underlined the professionalism and dedication of the officers involved, while reinforcing the RGP’s efforts to enhance its capacity to combat financial crime.

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