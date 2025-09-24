Richard's Rendezvous: Sticking to a job for life
Generally, I think it’s safe to say, that is the norm but the more forward thinking and, you may say, adventure-seeking individuals will throw in the towel and move on to another field of employment or, if really brave enough, start a business (as I’ve commented on in other articles). This topic has come to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here