The Road Runners league returns to the athletics calendar for both the senior and youth categories after over 18 months of absence due to the impact of Covid-19 global pandemic on the organisation of races.

Although the GAAA has provided race events since March 2020 when the pandemic first started to see restrictions on how organisations run events, the road runners league was among one of the events sacrificed due to concerns over whether it could be completed and the impact of restrictions on teams.

This Sunday will see the return of the league, now called the Soul Road Runners League due to a change in sponsors.

The races will also see a return to the mid-town part as the start and finish lines. The new location has proved to be popular among athletes and organisers providing greater safety for runners as they start and finish and during congregation.

The race this Sunday starts at 10am with a number of Covid-19 restrictions still in place.

This includes that no water will be handed out and that athletes once finished must move away from the finish line immediately and not congregate in the surrounding area.

No spectators will be allowed around the start/finish line or surrounding areas.

Youth Road Runners League

The GAAA has also organised the Image Graphics Youth Road Runners League comprised of three races scheduled before the end of the year for boys and girls.

This season a fee of £5 will be charged to all athletes competing in all the three races of the league or a fee of £2 to any athlete wishing to compete in any one individual race.

The following categories will be catered for in this league:

* 8 Years

* 9 Years

* 10 Years

* 11 Years

* 12 Years

* 13 Years

Season Entry: £5 (Covers all the races)

Individual Entry: £2 (Covers one race)

An overall league trophy will be awarded to the first three of each category. Best three results of the three races to count.

All athletes who complete at least two races will be entitled to a participation medal.

The presentation of the league trophies and medals will be held directly after the last race at Europa Point. The Europa Point Sports Complex Cafeteria will be used for this purpose.

Calendar of Races

Race 1 | 11th November | Rosia Battery (Near Piccadilly)

Race 2 | 25th November | Alameda Gardens (Europa Road Entrance)

Race 3 | 9th December | Europa Point (Lighthouse)

Race Registration 5pm | Race Start 5:30pm