Rock the Lock Down this weekend

Lucy Pardoe and Ollie Hughes, two performers who live in the Costa Del Sol have created ‘Rock the Lock Down’ a way for people to be entertained and have their spirits lifted during the Covid19 lockdown.

The event will be held online and the couple are inviting everyone to join in.

“What started out as an intention to perform at 3pm from our own isolation in Andalusia using Facebook Live soon took on a life of its own,” said the couple.

Ms Pardoe and Mr Hughes, who perform their Rock of Ages show as a duo, under their own lock down wanted to reach those that were lonely and in their home on their own.

The duo created a group on Tuesday March 17 explaining that an event on Saturday [tomorrow] will commence at 3pm.

“The plan is to go Facebook live from each of our Lock down homes. We will start with Rock of Ages, Spain and then pass the batten over to different amazing artists each doing a few songs,” said Ms Pardoe.

“Let’s see how many people we can all entertain.”

“Let’s Rock.”

The event launch was so successful that they gained over 35,000 subscribers within 24 hours. It now has nearly 80,000 subscribers.

“Rock the Lock Down is set to be one of the biggest free online music festivals,” said a statement from the couple.

“Within a few hours the interest was such that another date had to be added to try and include as many performers as possible who had offered up their time who were also in lock down.”

“Even Bob Geldof liked the idea of all the performers that are suddenly out of work with no income still ready to entertain you,” the statement added.

Mr Hughes commented that the idea really seemed to bring out the best of everyone and gave people something to look forward to that are in the same position as we are in many countries around the world.

“It was not long before we had artists from all over the globe offering their time to entertain for free as well as our members joining the group coming from far and wide,” he said.

The group’s admin team are working overtime to approve all the requests to join and the posts that keep coming at 10 to 15 a minute.

“It just goes to show people really need something uplifting and something to smile about, it has truly brought people together from all over the world in these extremely difficult times,” said Mr Hughes.

The online concerts are available to view completely free of charge by joining the “Rock the Lock Down” Facebook group and watching via Facebook Live from 3pm on Saturday March 21 and 3pm on Sunday March 22.