Rogers eases through in first 5k of the season

Arnold Rogers was to claim victory in the first race of the GAAA season, a 5km Fun Run.

Although considered a fun run, runners pushed hard on a Sunday morning in which the falling ash from the weekend wildfire in Spain was the main concern.

Organisers changed the route a bit to add a further 200m to the distance originally announced as runners complaints called on the exact distance to be run so that they could assess their times.

The efforts however did not see the 5km run according to some runners who still later claimed it was 200m short .

Tamara Tsiklari was to finish as the first female to cross the line. Kim Baglietto watching from the sidelines.

The first race of the season was to produce some interesting sprint finishes. It was also to see some of the main runners disappointed at their own fitness with many a claim “it was a hard one” coming from runners after they had finished.