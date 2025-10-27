Royal Gibraltar Regiment cadets travel to Wales for annual camp

Twenty-four cadets and seven Cadet Force Adult Volunteers from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Army Cadet Force (RGACF) are travelling to the Sennybridge Army Training Camp in Wales to take part in their annual camp.

The cadets, aged 12 to 17, will participate in a week-long training and adventure programme at the camp, which is located in the Brecon Beacons National Park. Activities will include military training such as navigation, fieldcraft, live firing, low-level section tactics, and first aid.

The programme also includes tactical exercises designed to strengthen teamwork, resilience, and decision-making under pressure.

In addition to military training, cadets will undertake adventure and cultural activities. These will include night navigation exercises, white water rafting, and a visit to Cardiff Castle and a military museum in Wales’s capital.

Cadet Cpl David Molina, aged 16, said: “I’m really looking forward to the camp at Sennybridge. It’s a chance to challenge myself and learn new skills in a completely different environment.”

“The mix of military training and adventure activities like rafting and night navigation makes it exciting and it’s great to be doing it all with my friends from the Cadets.”