Wed 14th May, 2025

Royal Gibraltar Regiment celebrates 86th anniversary

By Chronicle Staff
14th May 2025

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment marked its 86th anniversary with a week of commemorative events and activities, celebrating its history, achievements and community ties.

Regimental Week began on Tuesday, May 6, with a Drumhead Service held in honour of former soldiers. This was followed by the First Fifty physical training session in Casemates Square, commemorating the original fifty volunteers of the Gibraltar Defence Force.

A cocktail reception that evening at the Alameda Gardens officially launched the celebrations, welcoming personnel, veterans and distinguished guests.

On Wednesday, May 7, the Regiment's Army Cadets were awarded their Motor Transport badges at Buffadero Training Centre. The badges were presented by the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel John Pitto.

Team-building activities took place on Thursday, May 8, including potted sports, rock climbing and paintball, promoting camaraderie across the Regiment. That evening, officers and senior non-commissioned officers attended the 86th Anniversary Regimental Dinner at St Michael’s Cave. The event was attended by the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, and the Regiment’s Honorary Colonel, General Sir Patrick Sanders.

Private soldiers and junior non-commissioned officers held their own dinner at the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association Club.

The week concluded on Saturday, May 10, with a Families Day at Devil’s Tower Camp, offering a relaxed setting with entertainment, bouncy castles and a barbecue.

Lieutenant Colonel Pitto said: “This year’s celebrations held special significance as we marked our 86th anniversary. We welcomed veterans, families, and the wider community to join us in commemorating our past achievements, celebrating our present successes, and looking ahead to a promising future.”

