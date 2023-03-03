Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Mar, 2023

Royal Gibraltar Regiment in Exercise Green Barbarian

By Chronicle Staff
3rd March 2023

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) recently took part in Exercise Green Barbarian, going back to Infantry basics, which is conducted to prepare the RG for their upcoming Exercise Jebel Tarik.

The aim of the Exercise is to enhance and develop basic Infantry field craft skills as well as develop understanding of section and platoon level operations, shape platoon cohesion and develop basic leadership skills.

During the exercise, the platoons conducted Section Attacks, Individual and Pairs Firing Manoeuvres as well as a platoon ambush. Soldiers attended morning presentations and conducted afternoon practice sessions.

One evening, B Company were joined by I Company for their evening platoon ambush.

The aim of the night time drill was to practice the possibility of a platoon ambush to defeat the enemy.

I Company used information gathered by B Company, resulting in the enemy being defeated.

“Exercise Green Barbarian was the first joint training package of the year. It involved both Rifle Companies operating in a confined space,” Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Training Sergeant (Sgt), Sgt Field, said.

“The troops did well, and it has set conditions for more arduous and testing training later in the year.”

