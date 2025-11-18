Royal Gibraltar Regiment Reserve recruits complete nine-day training camp

Ten new Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) Reserve recruits have successfully completed an intensive nine-day Recruit Camp, held from November 1 to 9, marking a key milestone in their training and development.

The camp provided comprehensive instruction aimed at building core military skills, discipline and confidence. Over the nine days, recruits took part in physical conditioning, scenario-based exercises, leadership development sessions and team-building activities. They also completed their weapon-handling test on the SA80A3 rifle, which they subsequently fired on the 25-metre range.

Sergeant Major Hitchcock, Training and Recruitment Warrant Officer for B Company, RG Reserve, said: “We are incredibly proud of this group. Each recruit demonstrated remarkable resilience and commitment. Their performance throughout the camp reflects their potential to serve with professionalism and integrity.”

Sergeant Major Perez, Second-in-Command of Company Training, B Company, RG Reserve, said: “The recruits pushed themselves, supported one another and thoroughly enjoyed themselves. They are now eagerly looking forward to continuing their training, which will culminate in February 2026 when we deploy to the UK for our annual training camp.”

Sergeant Zammit, Training and Recruitment Sergeant, B Company, RG Reserve, said: “This Recruit Camp has been a tremendous success. It has been the largest intake we have had in a very long time, and all the recruits arrived mentally prepared and ready for the challenge ahead.”

“Their development over just nine days shows the exceptional potential they bring to the Regiment. For myself and all the instructors, it has been both a pleasure and a privilege to have worked with such a talented group of individuals and to play a role in shaping the foundation of what will be a rewarding and lifelong career.”

The recruits were presented with their berets by the Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, in the presence of the Officer Commanding B Company, the Regimental Sergeant Major, B Company training staff, and their families and friends.

Anyone interested in joining the RG Reserve can apply via the Regiment’s https://linktr.ee/royalgibregt or by visiting the Recruiting Office at the RGRA Club on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 12.30pm. The next Recruit Camp will be held in May 2026.