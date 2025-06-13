Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Jun, 2025

Features

Royal Life Saving Society Gibraltar marks Drowning Prevention Week

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2025

This coming week June 15 to 22 is Drowning Prevention Week (DPW) 2025 and the with the official bathing season now just started and the schools’ summer break soon to start, the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) Gibraltar would like to remind the public of the Water Safety Code.

During the next few days the Society will be publishing points on water safety for the beach, pool, river and home.

WATER SAFETY CODE

STOP AND THINK
Take time to assess your surroundings.
Look for the dangers and always look and read local signs and advice.

STAY TOGETHER
When around water always go with friends or family.
Swim at a lifeguard venue.

CALL 999
If you are at the coast, call 999 and ask for the police.
Don’t enter the water to rescue.

FLOAT
Fall in or become tired – stay calm, float on your back and call for help.
Throw something that floats to somebody that has fallen in.
Never jump into the water yourself.

13th June 2025

