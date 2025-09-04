Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron introduces UAV capability after joint training

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron has completed its first joint training with 700X Naval Air Squadron on the operation of uncrewed aerial vehicles.

The week-long training in Gibraltar aimed to equip the Squadron with the skills and qualifications required to operate lightweight UAVs at sea, enhancing its ability to conduct maritime security, reconnaissance and force protection missions.

Lieutenant Harper, Assistant Training Officer with 700X, led the instruction. He said: “It has been a privilege to instruct the RNGS team. They approached the course with professionalism and enthusiasm, and despite having no prior UAS experience, they progressed quickly and now possess a strong foundation for operational application.”

Among those qualifying was Able Seaman Savage, who is now a UAV operator. He said: “It’s exciting to be part of this capability from the start.

“Getting hands-on with the system and understanding how it can help us identify and track contacts from a distance has really shown me how much of a difference UAVs can make to day-to-day operations.”

Lieutenant Commander Walters, Commanding Officer of the Squadron, described the training as a vital step forward. He said: “This is a vital step forward for the Gibraltar Squadron and the Royal Navy. Operating UAVs from our vessels provides a genuine tactical edge, improving our ability to monitor and respond to activity in and around British Gibraltar Territorial Waters."

“We’re proud to be shortly among one of the first units at this level to integrate UAVs at sea, and the support from 700X in helping us achieve this has been outstanding.”

The Squadron operates patrol vessels HMS Cutlass and HMS Dagger and remains at high readiness throughout the year, conducting maritime tasking in and around British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

Captain James Hall, Commanding Officer of Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose, said: “We have equipment that has already undergone a test, evaluation, and validation process - in effect, we know what type of drone capability meets the requirement of the operational commander.

“Having found what works, we have managed to support the RN Gibraltar Squadron to procure the correct equipment and with relevant training in the appropriate operational environment have proven that air-minded mariners can undertake the training and be ready to use the equipment at sea.”

He added that feedback from the Squadron team would help shape future UAV capability.