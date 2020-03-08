Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 8th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Rugby cancels matches against Spanish sides

By Stephen Ignacio
8th March 2020

Gibraltar rugby this weekend were are understood to have cancelled matches against teams from Ceuta and Spain following their decision to follow the Gibraltar Government’s advise which saw them implement a no spectator policy. This was revealed by Gibraltar women’s Rugby officials prior to the start of the training sessions as they explained why the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

First Gibraltar Covid-19 patient receives all-clear

Sat 7th Mar, 2020

Local News

Two dead after collision during high-speed chase at sea

Sun 8th Mar, 2020

Local News

GHA confirms first coronavirus case in Gibraltar

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Tighter controls on entry into Gibraltar as virus spreads

Fri 28th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Challenge group Mons Calpe reach semi-finals

8th March 2020

Sports
SO Gibraltar team sees Small Nations Tournament postponed

7th March 2020

Sports
Rugby implements ‘no spectator policy’ with immediate effect

6th March 2020

Local News
Virus poses logistical nightmare for Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

6th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020