Fri 7th Nov, 2025

Russell Kane to perform ‘Hyperactive’ at St Michael’s Cave tomorrow

By Gabriella Ramagge
7th November 2025

Comedian Russell Kane will perform his latest show, Hyperactive, at St Michael’s Cave tomorrow at 7pm.

The multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter is known for his appearances on Channel 4, BBC and ITV programmes, including The Apprentice: You’re Fired.
He said performing in Gibraltar is a unique experience, having previously toured in St Michael’s Cave some years ago.

“To be honest, it’s the venue – performing in that cave is a special type of magic,” he told the Chronicle.

His BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds podcast Evil Genius became one of the platform’s top-performing original shows and has been adapted into a TV series by BBC Studios, which will air on Sky TV.
Mr Kane said audiences in Gibraltar can expect a “high energy observation comedy about culture, life and love”.

He added that over the years, and with his new tour, he has grown as a comedian.

“I’ve grown more confident at using bellylaughs to explore deep things – whilst never losing my love of joking about shallow things too,” he said.

Mr Kane was the winner of Best Show at the 2010 Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

He has made history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Comedy Award and the Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Barry Award in the same year.

He added that balancing his projects, which include touring, podcasts, books, and presenting, comes naturally: “I’m blessed to love what I do. I take lots of holidays and love hanging with my family to recharge.”

Tickets are available via: www.buytickets.gi

