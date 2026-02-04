Sacred Heart Church reopens amid refurbishment works

Sacred Heart Church reopened on Tuesday night for the Novena of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Over the past months, there have been works to re-render the 151-year-old building.

The rendering was 50 years old and needed to be updated. Bishop Charles Azzopardi has previously assured that the building is structurally sound.

Its façade is set to closely resemble the original brickwork, rather than the previous rendering which resulted in a stone-like effect. The rendering process has been completed on the area surrounding two entrances at the front and side of the church.

Works continue on other areas of the façade, which will not affect churchgoers entering or leaving the premises.