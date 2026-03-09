Santos and Arias Vasquez attend UN women’s commission in New York

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, and the Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, are attending the 70th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in New York this week, where discussions are focusing on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

The annual commission, held at the United Nations headquarters, brings together governments, international organisations and civil society to review progress on gender equality commitments, address emerging challenges and agree action to advance the rights of women and girls.

This year’s session is centred on accelerating progress towards gender equality, including through policies aimed at strengthening participation in economic life, access to justice, protection from violence and equality in decision-making.

During the visit, Mr Santos and Mrs Arias-Vasquez are taking part in a series of high-level meetings and side events, including engagements with representatives of the United Kingdom Mission to the United Nations and other international partners.

The programme includes discussions on combating violence against women and girls, countering gender-based disinformation, advancing women’s access to justice and addressing barriers to women’s participation in the workplace.

“The work of the Commission on the Status of Women remains central to the international effort to promote equality and challenge discrimination wherever it exists," Mr Santos said.

“Gibraltar’s participation reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring that women and girls are able to participate fully and equally in all aspects of society.”

Mrs Arias-Vasquez added: “As a woman and as a Minister, it is a privilege to represent Gibraltar at the Commission on the Status of Women.”

“While significant progress has been made across the world, there is still so much more that can be done to ensure that women have equal opportunities to succeed.”

“Forums such as this allow countries to share experiences, learn from one another and strengthen the global commitment to gender equality.”

“Together with my colleague Minister Santos, I look forward to contributing to those discussions, particularly in areas related to healthcare, and ensuring that Gibraltar continues to play its part in advancing the rights and opportunities of women and girls.”