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Tue 24th Mar, 2026

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Local News

Santos attends London premiere of Louis Emmitt-Stern’ Slippery

By Chronicle Staff
24th March 2026

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, attended the London premiere of Slippery by Gibraltarian playwright Louis Emmitt-Stern during his recent trip to the UK for the Oxford Literary Festival.

The premiere was held at the Omnibus Theatre and marked a milestone for the writer, whose Tony Craze Award-winning play brings a contemporary story of love, loss and reconnection to audiences in the UK capital.

The Government said Mr Santos’ presence reflected its commitment to promoting Gibraltar’s cultural exports and supporting local artists achieving success abroad.
Slippery has already attracted critical attention following its debut.

Critics have described it as an “impeccably acted, stylishly written” two-hander exploring themes of addiction, regret and grief, while other reviews highlighted its emotional depth and the chemistry between its cast.

The play has also been nominated for the Fringe Theatre Awards.

Mr Santos congratulated Emmitt-Stern on his success, saying his achievements continue to raise Gibraltar’s cultural profile internationally and inspire the next generation of local creatives.

The London run of Slippery continues until April 11.

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