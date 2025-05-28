Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th May, 2025

Local News

Santos points to record April cruise visits and confidence in key sector

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
28th May 2025

A record number of cruise ships visited Gibraltar last month, signalling confidence in Gibraltar as a leading Mediterranean port for this type of business, Tourism Minister Christian Santos said on Monday. A total of 41 cruise ships called at Gibraltar during April including three inaugural visits, representing a 41% increase over the same month last...

