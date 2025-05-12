Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Santos to host constituency clinics on June 3

By Chronicle Staff
12th May 2025

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, will host his next constituency clinics on the afternoon of June 3, from 4pm to 6pm at his offices in Suite 951, 5th Floor, Block 9, Europort.

Representatives of Varyl Begg Estate, Mid Harbour Estate and Sir William Jackson Grove (GibV) have been asked to advise residents to book an appointment through their Tenants’ Associations. Scheduling appointments in advance is intended to allow as many people as possible to be seen.

Mr Santos said: “Constituency clinics are of immense value as constituents can be supported and advised on issues they may be facing.”

“My colleague, the Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, continues to meet with the Tenants’ Associations representing Government Estates to address their concerns on any housing related matters.”

“My clinics are to discuss all other issues outside of housing matters. If these were to fall outside of my direct portfolios, I can reach out to my colleagues in Government with responsibilities in those areas.”

“Holding regular clinics means we can allay concerns in a timely manner, so I hope residents of these estates will come forward and request a clinic.”

