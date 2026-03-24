Scholarship awards application window opens for 2026/2027

The Department of Education has opened the application window for Scholarship Awards tenable for the 2026/2027 academic year, with new applications due by 11.59pm Gibraltar time on Friday June 5, 2026.

Eligible students currently completing, or who completed, A Level or Level 3 studies in June 2024 or June 2025 can submit their intention to begin undergraduate studies through the School Leaver Award Form A process.

Information on School Awards and how to apply has already been provided to students through their respective schools.

Current Scholarship Award holders can also submit a Continuation of Existing Award form to continue receiving funding for their undergraduate course, subject to successful completion of the current academic year.

Students completing a distance learning course who already hold a Scholarship Award are also invited to submit a Distance Learning Continuation of Existing Award form.

The Department said continuing students should only complete the relevant form once they have received their transcript of results and progression letter from their university.

Students who have successfully completed a foundation year and plan to begin an undergraduate course are invited to submit a Foundation to Undergraduate Progression form, once they have received their transcript of results.

The deadline for new applicants does not apply to continuing students or those progressing from foundation to undergraduate study, although earlier submission will allow funding to be processed sooner.

The scholarship window also covers new postgraduate, discretionary and distance learning applications.

Students completing their current undergraduate or postgraduate studies by the end of the 2025/2026 academic year and wishing to continue into further study must apply through the New Scholarship Award application form.

The Department said eligible students intending to progress to postgraduate study must submit their application by 11.59pm Gibraltar time on Friday June 5, 2026, through the correct application process.

It said applications received after the deadline, or submitted through the wrong mechanism, would not be considered.

New discretionary award applications will also be considered through the New Scholarship Award process, while new distance learning applications will be considered through the Distance Learning application form process.

Applicants for new awards must meet the eligibility criteria, including being aged 18 by September 1, 2026, and having been ordinarily resident in Gibraltar for at least 10 years at the start of their course.

Priority will be given to applicants who need an additional qualification to complete professional studies already begun during their undergraduate course.

The New Scholarship Award and Distance Learning application processes will also prioritise eligible applicants seeking to follow courses considered critical to Gibraltar’s future success.

The Department said submitting an application does not guarantee funding and advised students not to enter into financial commitments on the basis of having submitted a form.

It said the outcomes of new Scholarship Award and Distance Learning applications would be communicated at the earliest opportunity from Monday June 29, 2026.

The window for new applications under the School Award, New Scholarship Award and Distance Learning Award schemes remains open until 11.59pm Gibraltar time on Friday June 5, 2026, with late submissions not to be considered.