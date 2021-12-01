Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

School Year’s 6-7 Category Runner up Power of Dreams by David Verdes Pachkoria

By Guest Contributor
1st December 2021

My dream is simple,
I only dream to play the piano on a floating piece of ice,
I can hear, I can sense the sweet sounds of the Impromptu Fantasia.

With my fantasies and dreams,
I can play my frozen black and white keys,
With my passion and emotions,
I can touch the bottom of the ocean.

As quick as an echo,
The music will spread and increase the tempo,
It will quickly embrace your mind and soul,
And stay with you like a shadow.

It will stop anger and fury from getting in the way,
The music will heal you along the way.

Judge Charlie Durante’s comments:

“We are told music has the power to calm the savage breast. It enthrals the listener, comforts the lonely, and stirs up deep emotions. David’s Power of Dreams is also a confession of the power of music. The initial image of playing a piano on a floating piece of ice is poetic and suggestive. Music lingers in the inner ear and, as the poem claims, ‘stays with you like a shadow.’ It also has a therapeutic effect: it heals and restores mental and even physical health. David’s piano with its ‘frozen black and white keys’ can submerge you into a world of deep emotion. This is a simple poem which reflects a mature response to the power of music.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar takes precautions amid international concern over new Covid-19 strain

Sun 28th Nov, 2021

Local News

GHA urges Christmas caution for staff as concern mounts over new Covid-19 strain

Mon 29th Nov, 2021

Local News

Construction boom will need careful management as pressure on infrastructure mounts

Sun 28th Nov, 2021

Local News

Covid-19 cases continue to rise, hospitalisation low

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
THE PHOENIX RISES, 1783-1805

1st December 2021

Features
School Year’s 6-7 Category Highly Commended The Gods by Dexter Rhys Michael Murphy

1st December 2021

Features
Care Agency service users artworks on show at ‘Artistically Ours’ exhibition

30th November 2021

Features
Rock the ribbon on World AIDS Day

30th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021